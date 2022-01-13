OHA launches website, hotline for COVID-19-positive people

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon is asking people who test positive for COVID-19 to voluntarily self-report the case to the state.

The Oregon Health Authority launched a new website and hotline for people who test positive for the virus. They can complete a survey and get information about ways to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“The current and rapidly growing surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant has outpaced the capacity of Oregon’s public health system to effectively conduct active case investigation and contact tracing, which cannot effectively slow the spread of the disease in the context of widespread community transmission,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority.

The launch allows the OHA to focus less on contact tracing and more on outbreaks in high-risk settings like congregate care, health care, schools, and food chain industries.

The survey is completely optional. To learn more, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-positive-test or call 866-917-8881.