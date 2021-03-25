Home
OHA monitoring four people for Ebola

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Health Authority says four people in Oregon are being monitored for Ebola.

The OHA says the individuals recently visited the West African Countries of Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Both of those locations are experiencing outbreaks of Ebola.

According to the press release from OHA, 18 Ebola cases and nine Ebola-related deaths have been reported in Guinea.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a level three travel warning for areas in the countries that are being impacted by the outbreak, recommending people avoid traveling there.

Oregon Health Authority and local public health departments are in contact with people who tested positive for Ebola who are considered “persons under monitoring” since they arrived in Oregon earlier this month.

“We want to make sure these individuals have the support they need to monitor their health, stay in contact with public health officials and safely get help with medical services if it comes to that,” said Richard Leman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Health Security, Preparedness and Response at the OHA Public Health Division.

They say the risk for people in Oregon is low.

