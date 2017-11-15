OHA: Oregon doctors still over-prescribing antibiotics

SALEM, Ore. – An Oregon Health Authority report says the unnecessary use of antibiotics is on the decline, but more work needs to be done in Oregon to discourage prescribing the drugs for non-bacterial illnesses.
According to OHA, antibiotic prescriptions in Oregon have been have been steadily decreasing since 2008. However, clinicians are still using the drugs for conditions such as bronchitis, which is most often cause by a virus, not a bacterial infection. The overuse of antibiotics is a particular concern to health authorities because bacteria can develop a resistance to the drugs.
To compound the problem, OHA said in over half of bronchitis cases in the state, patients filled a prescription that was probably unnecessary. Still worse, most patients were given “broad-spectrum” antibiotics, which can increase the risk of bacteria developing resistance.
“Broad-spectrum antibiotics are often used for infections that don’t require treatment in the first place, so it’s always perplexing to see them prescribed for conditions like bronchitis and the common cold,” Thomas said.
Health officials want to preserve the power of antibiotics so those with serious infections can be treated successfully. According to OHA, antibiotic resistance poses a serious health risk. It’s estimated 23,000 people die each year from antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the United States.
“Consumers should avoid asking their health care providers to prescribe antibiotics for colds and the flu, and question their provider if they really need antibiotics when prescribed,” OHA representatives wrote. “Consumers who receive appropriately prescribed antibiotics for bacterial infections, however, should take every dose, even if symptoms improve, since not doing so contributes to drug resistance. And they should not share antibiotics with others, since individuals taking antibiotics not prescribed to them can experience adverse reactions.”
More information can be found at http://www.healthoregon.org/aware.