OHA releases inspection reports for all licensed Oregon businesses

OHA releases inspection reports for all licensed Oregon businesses

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority has launched a new website that allows consumers to see the inspection reports for various businesses.

People can search through 25,000 licensed dining, pool, and lodging facilities across Oregon.

Local businesses in the area say transparency is important.

“Just think it makes everybody more honest,” Bob Berg, owner of Berg’s Bakery and Bistro said. “It’s safer for the consumer to go into that restaurant, they kind of know what they are getting in to.”

Berg says it’s also a great opportunity to see how other restaurants are doing as well.

“I use to always look in the paper for it myself,” he said. “Even as a business owner to see what the other restaurants are like. It keeps us more accountable to make sure we are doing what we need to do to make it a safe place for people to eat.”

Berg’s business just had their inspection this week. They received a perfect score.

You can find the inspection report for dining, lodging and pool facilities here.

