OHA releases new data showing coronavirus cases per zip code

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority puts together a weekly report of COVID-19 cases across the state.
But for the first time, the agency is showing how many people have the virus per zip code.
The report shows the exact number of cases only for zip codes that have over 10. However, anything lower is reported as in between 1 to 9 cases.
For instance, in East Medford, there are 12 cases reported in the 97504 zip code.
In the 97501 zip code covering West Medford, there’s 1 to 9 cases.
For the 97502 Central Point zip code, there are 13 cases.
Ashland’s 97520, has 10 cases.
One of the highest number of cases is the 97603 zip code in Klamath Falls with 18 cases. But for the city of Phoenix zip code of 97535, there are zero cases.
Aside from zip codes, the report also highlights symptoms of the virus.
Having a cough is the highest reported symptom at roughly 68.5 percent. Next in the 40 percent range are muscle aches, a fever higher than 100 degrees, headache, shortness of breath, and chills.
More than 36 percent of Oregon’s cases say they didn’t have a fever over 1oo degrees. Other reported symptoms include nausea, runny nose, sore throat, and loss of smell.
When it comes to age group, the report shows infections are highest between the age of 30 to 69.
There are no deaths under the age of 40 in Oregon.
Currently, 113 people have died from the virus.
Click here to view the full report.
