OHA reviewing license application for OnTrack’s youth program

Medford, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority officials say they’re still reviewing a license application for OnTrack’s youth program.
In January, seven teens were transferred out of the organization’s facility after an unscheduled visit by the state, uncovered “deplorable living conditions.”
According to an OHA spokesperson, OnTrack has submitted about 60% of the documentation OHA asked for, but OHA says further review is needed to determine if the drug treatment organization has come into compliance.
Currently, OnTrack can not take in any new clients there, but it does have a certificate to provide outpatient services at a different location.
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.
She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.
When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.
Leave a Comment: