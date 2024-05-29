OHA says cost of health care increasing in new study

SALEM, Ore.– A new study from the Oregon Health Authority said health costs rose by nearly 4% from 2021 to 2022.

The OHA said prescription drug costs were one of the main factors that led to rising health care costs.

Cost increases were also driven by outpatient services and behavioral health services, among others.

It said the 3.6% increase was slightly above their target of 3.4%.

Health care costs in Oregon have grown by 12.4% from 2018 to 2022.

