OHA says RSV is on the rise statewide

SOUTHERN OREGON —The Oregon Health Authority is providing an update Thursday on Covid and RSV in the community.

The OHA says it expects Covid transmission to increase as people gather indoors and immunity from previous vaccinations wanes.

Oregon Health and Science University says Covid hospitalizations were at 229 as of Wednesday, it’s anticipating those will increase and peak at 280 by December. But it doesn’t expect this wave will be as severe as last year’s Omicron wave.

Instead, the state is seeing rapidly increasing RSV activity. Symptoms of the respiratory illness include fever, runny nose, and cough.

“Giving this concerning picture, we need to work together to protect hospital capacity so that all of us have access to critical care when we need it,” said Tom Jeanne, OHA Deputy State Health Officer.

The OHA recommends getting a flu shot and staying up to date on your Covid and monkeypox vaccines.