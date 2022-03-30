OHA set to stop sending out COVID-19 stats to media

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority announced a plan to stop distributing daily media releases about COVID-19 statistics.

Effective Monday, April 4, 2022, the OHA will no longer send out daily information about the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. However, the data will remain available on the OHA’s website, dashboards, and social media platforms.

The OHS said just because cases and hospitalizations are declining, that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. Health officials will continue to monitor the situation.

“During this phase of the pandemic, when cases and hospitalizations have declined, OHA recommends that people continue to care for themselves and others, and prepare for potential future increases in COVID-19 spread,” health officials said. “Have well-fitting masks available. Make backup plans for childcare if a caregiver becomes sick and needs to isolate. Get up to date on your recommended vaccinations and boosters.”