OHA to close COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Merrick on Sunday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Public Health said Sunday will be the last day the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Merrick will be open.

The vaccine center was setup 10 months ago at the former “Inn at the Commons” location.

However, it was just a temporary site.

Jackson County Public Health did put in an additional request to the Oregon Health Authority to keep the site for the new bi-valiant vaccine but it was short-term.

The county is hoping people will take advantage and get their vaccine or booster at the Merrick this weekend.

“We are encouraging people, we continue to encourage people to yes, to use the site, especially if you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet,” county spokesperson Tanya Phillip said. “Utilize 2-1-1 information if you don’t know where to go get vaccinated.”

Phillips said there are plenty of other special events and clinics in the area providing the vaccine.

You can see the OHA’s COVID vaccine finder on their website to find places in the Rogue Valley where you can get your booster shot.