Ohio buffet busted for defying governor’s order

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT/NBC) – Police busted a buffet in Cincinnati for being open and serving food to a large gathering of customers.
The Queen City Lodge was serving liquor and operating a sit-down buffet, which was in a sense, defying Ohio Governor Mike Dewine’s orders to close.
The bar was caught operating Sunday night and police issued a warning. But the lounge opened again on Monday night with a sign at the door saying, “members only.”
Police that sign was no excuse to break the law for bars and restaurants to be closed.
“We cannot continue to check on each one of these individual locations day after day,” explained Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate. “So as a result, we’re going to go ahead and make an example of Queen City Lodge, use the authority invested in the Ohio Revised Code, we’re going to barricade the premise. The owner was criminally charged. Hopefully what this will tell the rest of our establishments is, ‘Please voluntarily comply, let’s all get through this together.’ And we’ll take it from there.”
City officials plan to remove Queen City Lounge’s liquor license and food permits.
Ohio has 50 confirmed coronavirus cases.