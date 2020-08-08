Ohio Covid outbreak causes churches to reflect

But Ohio isn’t alone.
One of the largest outbreaks of coronavirus in Oregon followed religious meetings.
Leaving church leaders with the question… ‘What now?’
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine posted this image on Facebook Thursday following a multi-county coronavirus breakout.
A 56 year old man, who was sick, attended a single church service.
Dozens of people consequently contracted the virus.
A similar outbreak in Oregon’s union county was reported in June.
200 cases were tied to just one church service.
At the time, this was the largest outbreak in the state.
Church leaders are now faced with the challenge of keeping their members safe, while still providing an uplifting spiritual experience.
“I do think its one of the toughest things we’ve had to face… but our congregation’s stood up for us.”
Reverend Susan Eby of the Unity of Medford Church says Covid has forced away some of the church’s favorite activities.
But she says safety for the congregation is crucial.
“We only have one entrance that people come through… Once they come in, if they don’t have a mask we provide one.”
It says it’s also closing every other row of seating… Supplying hand sanitizer… And enforcing social distancing between worshippers.
It says members have been happy to comply with the changes.
Reverend Eby says staying positive and having faith through a difficult time is what will make the difference.
“Love will pull us through this… God’s love with pull us through this.”
Several other churches in the area are continuing with Sunday worship.
Some are staying with virtual meetings.
