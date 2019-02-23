Ohio girl dies of flu-related cardiac arrest

MASON, Ohio (WCPO/CNN) – Classmates and friends of an Ohio fourth-grader are mourning her loss this week.
It began as what seemed like an ordinary illness, but quickly escalated, leading to her passing.
Friday, Sable Gibson’s classmates made cards to pay tribute to their friend and school counselors were on-hand for children in need.
Tracey Carson, Mason City Schools spokeswoman, said, “We are just all devastated for their loss, because it’s not just their loss, it’s all of ours.”
On Tuesday, doctors diagnosed the 10-year-old with influenza and strep throat.
Later that day, she went into cardiac arrest and died Wednesday after she was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Carson said, “This is very difficult. It’s difficult as adults to try to process.”
In a Facebook message, Sable’s mother Holly told WCPO Sable “was the sweetest, kindest, wittiest 10-year-olds you would ever meet. Her laugh was contagious.”
Sable was the youngest of six kids.
Teaching pastor at Christ’s Church in Mason, Brad Wilson, knew Sable and the Gibson family. “She had a big heart, she loved people,” he said. “She made her family better. She made anyone she came in contact made their lives better.”
Thursday night, the church held a vigil for Sable, and Wilson says hundreds of people showed up. “She really made a huge impact, more than I think a lot of people realize.”