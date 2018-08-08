Ohio officer uses taser on 11-year-old girl

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT/CNN) – Shoppers at a Cincinnati, Ohio Kroger on Kenard Avenue want to know why a police officer would taser an 11-year-old girl.
Cincinnati police say the girl was shoplifting, non-compliant, and resisting arrest.
When she attempted to run off an officer deployed a taser, hitting her in the back.
City Councilman Jeff Pastor said—even without knowing exactly what happened—the situation is difficult to understand. He explained, “We’re still waiting on bits and pieces of information but I can see no reason, I have a 12-year-old daughter, but I can see no reason why an 11-year-old child would be tasered given the circumstances for shoplifting.”
Cincinnati police said the officer, who was working a detail, followed its use-of-force taser policy. And per the policy: “Officers should avoid using the taser on individuals under the age of 7 or over the age of 70.”
Councilman Pastor added, “I would like to confer with the police officers to see why that policy is in place. I’m not in the business of criticizing the policy, however, a 7-year-old kid, I mean, being eligible for use of force by taser, I mean, it probably shocks me, probably shocks most Cincinnatians.”
Police Chief Eliot Isaac released a statement saying, “We are extremely concerned when force is used by one of our officers on a child of this age. As a result, we will be taking a very thorough review of our policies.”
That officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of this investigation.
As for the 11-year-old, she was taken to a local children’s hospital and released to one of her parents.
But she is facing charges of theft and obstruction of justice.