OHSU conducting human gene editing research

Portland, Ore. (NBCNC) – Scientists in the U.S. have taken a first step toward genetically modified humans.
It involves technology called “CRISPR” to alter genes in embryos.
The research done at Oregon Health and Science University did not allow the human embryos to develop for more than a few days.
The goal is to be able to correct defective genes that would cause inherited diseases.
It’s also very controversial. Many are concerned the technology could be used to make so-called “designer babies.”