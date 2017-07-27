Home
OHSU conducting human gene editing research

OHSU conducting human gene editing research

Health News News Regional Technology Top Stories , , , ,

Portland, Ore. (NBCNC) – Scientists in the U.S. have taken a first step toward genetically modified humans.

It involves technology called “CRISPR” to alter genes in embryos.

The research done at Oregon Health and Science University did not allow the human embryos to develop for more than a few days.

The goal is to be able to correct defective genes that would cause inherited diseases.

It’s also very controversial. Many are concerned the technology could be used to make so-called “designer babies.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics