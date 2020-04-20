Oil prices fall below $0/barrel

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – It was a stunning day on Wall Street Monday as oil crashed into negative territory.
Crude futures finished the day at less than $-37 per barrel. That means producers theoretically have to pay to offload oil as storage for crude is becoming scarce.
It’s the first time this has happened since oil futures began trading in 1983.
Analysts say it’s due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic which has created a massive dip in demand for oil.
The crash hit the Dow the hardest. taking almost 2.5% away from the index.
The S&P 500 lost just shy of 1.8% percent while the Nasdaq Composite gave back just north of 1%.