Oil prices spike as OPEC cuts down on production

VIENNA, Austria (NBC) – Members of the oil cartel called OPEC agreed to cut production by another half-million barrels a day. Oil prices rose sharply on the news.
The cut would extend into early next year.
The cut is in addition to OPEC’s previous deal of cutting 1.2 million barrels a day. That’s about 1.7% of the world’s output.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the cut allows members to respond to a sometimes volatile market. “I think there is a state of readiness among us to continue that collaboration and to continue observing what happens to the market,” he said. “As you know, there are quite a few elements that are moving each way, either way, including economic growth, including trade issues to ensure that the market would understand that we stand ready to attend to the situation then.”
The cuts and subsequent price gains are likely to benefit American producers.
American drillers have been breaking production records even as they cut the number of oil rigs in operation.