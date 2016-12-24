OIT’s next president already hard at work

Klamath Falls, Ore. — While the Oregon Tech campus is mostly quiet this week, the school’s 7th president is working furiously a couple thousand miles away.
Incoming Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan has already met with both local and state-level business leaders and is searching for a home in Klamath Falls.
The current dean of engineering at the University of Toledo in Ohio says students need to think beyond college and get engaged with their community.
“It’s really going beyond being a good engineering or a health science graduate. It is really looking at yourself as a leader of tomorrow. So I want them to think with a much larger vision of their life, while they are in school,” said Dr. Naganathan.
Dr. Naganathan will arrive on the Klamath Falls campus in the spring.
Dr. Jay Kenton will continue to serve as interim president until that time.