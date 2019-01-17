Oklahoma police: “hemp” shipment was actually pot

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KJRH) – Oklahoma authorities have charged four men in connection with a massive shipment of marijuana discovered during a traffic stop in the tiny town of Pawhuska.
Officers said they saw the driver of a semi truck run a red light at about 3 a.m. on the morning of January 9th, and then pulled the vehicle over, and found 18,000 pounds of marijuana in the truck.
The people inside the truck told officers that they were transporting industrial hemp. Officers got permission to search the truck, and field tested the products, which tested positive for marijuana.
“They didn’t have a proper bill of lading, they didn’t have the proper tags, they didn’t have the proper tax stamps and whatnot, and that’s what’s making this illegal,” said Rex Wikel with the Pawhuska Police Department.
