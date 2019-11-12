Oklahoma police officer charged with killing his supervisor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (KJRH) – Florida investigators say an Oklahoma police chief was killed in Florida and one of his officers has been accused of the murder.
Lucky Miller served as police chief of Mannford, Oklahoma. Police were called to a Florida Hilton where they found Chief Miller dead.
Officials arrested one of his officers, Michael Patrick Nealey, and charged him with murder.
The two Oklahoma officers were in Florida for a conference.
Authorities say detectives were still gathering information regarding the case.
Nealey is being held in an Escambia County Jail without bond.
His next court appearance is set for December 5.