Oklahoma Senate passes tax bill, adds $20 million to education funds

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CNN) – Oklahoma teachers are seeing action from lawmakers on the fifth day of their statewide strike.
The Oklahoma State Senate passed a bill Friday to tax sales from Amazon and other internet retailers.
The move is expected to provide an extra $20 million in education funding.
Teachers are also pushing lawmakers to pass a separate tax bill on gambling. But there’s no word yet on the fate of that bill.
Teachers have been at the state capitol since Monday, demanding better paychecks and more money for education.
That’s despite the fact that they recently got $6,000 raises and $50 million in extra education money. The teachers say those changes are not enough.