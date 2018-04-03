Oklahoma teachers hold second day of protests

(NBC News) – Teacher protests are spreading like wildfire across the country.
Thousands are rising up and walking out, in a growing number of states to attend rallies for higher pay and better benefits.
In Oklahoma Tuesday, teachers will descend on the state’s capitol for the second day.
Lawmakers passed a historic $6,100 pay raise last week, but teachers have doubts over how it will be funded.
They’re also demanding additional money for overcrowded and outdated classrooms after a decade of budget cuts.
But the educators, students and supporters who’d gathered were met with more roadblocks and frustration after the Oklahoma House of Representatives voted to adjourn for the day, relegating discussions of the teachers’ concerns to Wednesday afternoon.
The crowd’s cheers and chants of “we will be back” echoed through the building as they vowed to return for another day of protests.
“We aren’t walking out on the kids. Were walking out for the kids,” said Alberto Morejon, a junior high teacher and the organizer of the Facebook page that spurred the protest.
