OLCC rolls out new process to apply for liquor licenses

OREGON – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission or OLCC is rolling out a new process for businesses to apply for liquor licenses.

Earlier this week the commission launched the new Cannabis and Alcohol Management Program (CAMP). The online portal will allow businesses to pay online, upload additional documents, and track the application process.

In Ashland, businesses can create an account to fill out and submit applications to the city recorder. The city says there will be no changes on how the city approves or denies applications. Once approved by the city, the application will be returned to the business who can then submit it through CAMP.

OLCC says it will no longer accept paper applications for annual licenses or special event licensing.

All applications must be submitted online through CAMP.

More information on the new process can be found on the OLCC website.

