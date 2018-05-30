OLCC to ‘pause’ processing of marijuana license applications

PORTLAND, Ore. – Marijuana license applications in Oregon aren’t slowing down. Now, the government agency that handles the process is switching gears to try and catch up.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission announced they’re going to temporarily stop processing new applications and renewals received after June 15, 2018. The pause is intended to allow staff to address the backlog of applications they’ve already received.
According to the OLCC, since April 2016 they’ve issued nearly 2,000 recreational marijuana licenses and nearly 29,000 marijuana worker permits. The pace of applications hasn’t slowed, resulting in a long licensing process.
“In order to ensure that the OLCC is fulfilling its regulatory duties and providing timely responses to businesses in the industry, we must focus on the current participants in the system and preserve for the Oregon Legislature its consideration of the necessity for further statutory controls on marijuana licensing in 2019,” said Steve Marks, Executive Director of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
The OLCC said that even with increased staff, it’s taking them longer and longer to process applications.
Any applications for recreational marijuana applications submitted after the deadline will be set aside until all outstanding applications and renewals are processed.
For more information, visit http://www.marijuana.oregon.gov