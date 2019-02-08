Olsruds among honorees at Southern Oregon Sports Commission banquet

One of the biggest awards — the sports advocate award — was presented to Sherm and Wanda Olsrud. The Rogue Valley couple and owners of Sherm’s Food 4 Less and Sherm’s Thunderbird, have been serving the community for over 50 years.
Their son, Steve Olsrud, accepted the award on their behalf Thursday night.
“They have always have thought you have to support the kids, give the kids something to do constructive, keep them off the streets and sports is a good outlet,” Steve Olsrud told NBC5 News.
The keynote speaker for the SOSC event was South Medford grad, Jonathan Stark. In 1994, Stark ranked number one in the world for tennis doubles and won 2 Grand Slam doubles titles.