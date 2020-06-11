Olympic organizers consider relaxing athlete protest ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Amid global demonstrations against racism, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is now saying it would open talks that could let athletes make stronger protests at the Olympic Games.
Currently, athletes must show political neutrality at the games but can express their opinions in post-competition interviews and on social media. Currently, Olympic athletes are prohibited from doing things like taking a knee or raising a fist on the podium. That’s part of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter and as recently as January, the Olympics strengthened these restrictions.
January, though, was a long time ago. And we now have IOC president Thomas Bach announced that the organization is consulting with an in-house group of athletes on these restrictions and potentially considering perhaps changing them.
Bach said, “The framework has been set and now let the athletes, the athletes commission, and let the athletes discuss among themselves and then come up with the relevant proposals.”
That would be in line with moves we’ve seen recently from other sporting organizations like FIFA, but also the NFL, where Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league had it wrong before with its stance on athletes taking a knee on the field.
Now, the IOC has not given any indication of a timeline or even when these consolations taking place. But safe to say this morning, the world’s eyes are watching just as they will be next summer in Tokyo.