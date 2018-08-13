Omarosa reveals secret Trump recording

(NBC News) – Former White House staffer and reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman revealed a second secretly recorded conversation Monday, a call from President Trump that took place one day after her firing last year.
“Omarosa? Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?” Trump is heard saying on the tape, which Manigault Newman said was made when the president call her after her termination in December last year.
She responds, “General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave.”
“Nobody even told me about it,” Trump replies.
Manigault Newman then says, “Wow,” before Trump reiterates his shock.
“You know they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it,” Trump is heard saying on the tape. “I didn’t know that. Goddamn it. I don’t love you leaving at all.”
NBC News has not been able to listen to the full recording to know what was said before or after.
The president responded on Twitter by calling Manigault Newman “wacky,” “nasty,” “a lowlife,” and “not smart.”
Once a loyal supporter of the president, Manigault Newman turns on her former boss in her new book “Unhinged,” in which she calls the president unfit for office.
“He’s different than the person I met back in 2003. He has some serious mental impairment,” she says.
Manigault Newman ignited a firestorm with the release of audio of her firing by Chief of Staff John Kelly, secretly recorded in the White House situation room, which is being called a stunning security breach.
