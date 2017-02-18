Home
On track for record-breaking wet winter

Medford, Ore. — The west coast, overall, has had a wet winter. But our region in general is on its way to making history.

We’ve already hit totals we’d normally see for a whole water year. The water year runs from one October to the next. We’ve already hit the totals for a standard year. Now, any additional precipitation will add to that.

“We’re already passed that and we’re only into February. So every drop of rain we get now brings us higher and higher above normal. This is very unusual,” said Ryan Sandler, NWS Medford Meteorologist.

The National Weather Service said it’s been 11 years since the region’s seen wet conditions like this. If the wet weather continues, this will be one of the wettest water years in history. However, the National Weather Service said, the beginning of march is expected to be drier than average.

