One arrested, another sought for allegedly dealing meth

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police are looking for a convicted felon after executing a search warrant in Rogue River
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team said in the early morning hours of April 30, detectives searched a residence in the 2800 block of East Evans Creek Road.
The search warrant was based on an investigation regarding 42-year-old Laraonda Lynn Thompson and her boyfriend, Joseph Eugene Miller. Police suspected the pair was dealing methamphetamine out of their residence.
During the search, police said they found scales, packing materials, cash, crystal methamphetamine and five firearms.
Thompson, a convicted felon, was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail for delivery and possession of methamphetamine and five counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Miller, also a convicted felon, wasn’t at the residence when it was searched. Detectives said they’d like to speak to him. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 541-955-6379.