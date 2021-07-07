Home
One dead after officer involved shooting in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Early Wednesday morning around 2:45 a.m., Medford Police officers were dispatched to the Allergy and Asthma Center on Crater Lake Avenue.

Minutes later, police said they arrived on scene and found evidence of forced entry. More officers arrived to establish a perimeter around the business.

Just after 3 a.m., officers reported shots fired. According to a press release sent from the Medford Police Department, officers confronted a male suspect who was armed with a knife. He was shot and did not survive. They say no officers were injured.

Oregon State Police is the lead investigating agency and are assisted by the Major Assault Investigation Unit. Medford Police said more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

