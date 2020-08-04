Home
One dead after shooting at large party near Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC NEWS) — One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting during a large party at mansion last night in Los Angeles County.

The shooting was reported at a mansion on Mulholland Drive, north of Beverly Hills.

Upon arriving police discovered several fights in progress, cars speeding away and injured people in the street. Officials say at least four people were injured with gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Hours before the incident police responded to the party after receiving several disturbance calls. Police did not break up the party and did not enforce the county’s health order banning large gatherings. They did issue parking tickets to cars lined up and parked illegally outside the mansion. Some cars were even towed.

