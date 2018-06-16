One dead after vehicle crashes into Hellgate Canyon

Merlin, Ore. – Officials say, one person is dead and another injured after a vehicle crashed into Hellgate Canyon last night after midnight.
Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash on Galice road at the Hellgate overlook. They say their initial investigation shows a woman from Grants Pass called 911 to report that a man had been assaulted and needed medical attention. She then began driving to the hospital.
Police say when they arrived at Galice road, they found a man in the middle of the road with injuries and evidence of a crash over the embankment.
Rural Metro Fire rappelled over the side of the embankment and found a woman in a car with fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene according to police.
This investigation is still ongoing.
