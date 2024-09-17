One dead, four seriously injured in head-on collision on Highway 101

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – One person is dead and four others suffered major injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 outside of Gardiner last week.

According to Oregon State Police, 26-year-old Robin Miles Bihm of Coos Bay was traveling south in a Ford F150. After failing to negotiate a curve, the truck traveled onto the shoulder then overcorrected crossing into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a Toyota Tundra.

The Tundra was driven by 72-year-old Alan Kent Mcilhenny of Tonasket, Washington and was carrying three passengers.

Bihm, Mcilhenny and two of the passengers suffered serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. The third passenger of the Tundra, 76-year-old Margaret Ann Wells of Tonasket, Washington died at the hospital.

OSP says the highway was impacted for about three hours.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, but police say impairment is being considered a primary cause.

