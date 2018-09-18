One dead in Virginia tornadoes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/NBC News) – One person was killed Monday when a string of tornadoes swept through eastern Virginia.
Chesterfield police confirmed one death at Old Dominion Floor Company after the building collapsed during the storms.
The moment the tornado tore the building’s roof off was captured on video.
More than a dozen employees were able to safely get out of the building. In addition to the one death, another person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
