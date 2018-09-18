Home
One dead in Virginia tornadoes

One dead in Virginia tornadoes

News Top Stories U.S. & World Weather News

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/NBC News) – One person was killed Monday when a string of tornadoes swept through eastern Virginia.

Chesterfield police confirmed one death at Old Dominion Floor Company after the building collapsed during the storms.

The moment the tornado tore the building’s roof off was captured on video.

More than a dozen employees were able to safely get out of the building. In addition to the one death, another person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2piT4kQ

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »