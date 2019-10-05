One dead, one hospitalized in fatal car crash

PHOENIX, Ore.– One person is dead after a car crashed into a power pole early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on South Pacific Highway just north of Phoenix.
Oregon State Police says in the initial investigation it appears the car was driving northbound at a high rate of speed for unknown reasons. It appears two people were in the car. The driver was pronounced dead on-scene while the passenger was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash closed down the highway for nearly two hours as crews worked to reconstruct the accident. Names have not been released at this time as OSP is still waiting to contact next of kin.
There were no power outages due to the crash and police confirmed with Pacific Power the pole is still functioning safely.
