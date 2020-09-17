One dead, one hospitalized in Highway 199 crash

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore — One man is dead and another was brought to the hospital after a crash on Highway 199 Tuesday night.
According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 199 near milepost 13.
An early investigation revealed that Timothy Ibarra, 38, of Ashland was driving southbound when his Chevrolet Cavalier crossed into the northbound lane, hitting a Toyota driven by Jeffery Roberts, 41, of Wilderville.
OSP said Ibarra was killed in the crash. Roberts was brought to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police have not identified the severity of those injuries at this time.
OSP was assisted by Rural Metro Fire, ODOT and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
