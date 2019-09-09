One killed, another injured in fall from Douglas County cliff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed and another injured in a fall near Umpqua Hot Springs.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s office said at about 1:30 p.m. on September 8, they received a report of a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who fell from a cliff in the Umpqua National Forest about 60 miles east of Roseburg.
The woman was reportedly injured and needed medical assistance. The man appeared to have died from injuries sustained in the fall.
After the woman was found and taken to the hospital, search and rescue crews recovered the body of Christian Simmons. Both fall victims are reportedly from Grants Pass.
According to an initial investigation, deputies said Simmons and the woman were in the Umpqua Hot Springs are on the night of September 7 when they became lost. At some point, they both ended up falling about 70 feet off a cliff.
They were found by other people around the hot springs who reported the incident to 9-1-1 dispatchers.
Neither of the fall victims were prepared for walking through the wilderness at night, the sheriff’s office said.