One killed in Yreka house fire

YREKA, Calif., — One person was killed in a Yreka house fire early Monday morning, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Department public information officer Suzi Brady.

Brady says the fire started around 1 a.m., in a house on Turre Street. When fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Brady says multiple departments responded and are helping the investigation including the Yreka City Fire Department, South Yreka Fire Department, Montague Fire Department, CALFIRE, Mt. Shasta ambulance and Yreka Police Department.

The house was a complete loss, but the fire was contained roughly an hour after it broke out. She says officials are still looking into the cause.

No descriptors of the deceased were available.

