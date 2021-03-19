One man arrested after investigation into small explosions in Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. — An investigation by the Medford Police Department led them to a house with several small devices Thursday morning. A bomb technician with Oregon State Police said most of the explosives found through the search warrant were in the Medford home’s garage.
According to police, after multiple small bombs were set off in Central Point, Medford and the White City area in the past couple months, the investigation led them to a house on Char Way. With a search warrant, law enforcement found multiple small devices using CO2 containers.
“It has caused a lot of alarm because they’re just being detonated, mainly being tossed out of vehicle in the streets, in neighborhoods in the middle of the night creating as loud boom,” said Lt. Mike Budreau with MPD.
Lt. Budreau said a few undetonated bombs were found an turned in to MPD which led the investigation to south Medford. He said the worry was the bombs would get larger and the alleged bombers behavior would escalate. Police said three separate people had been taken into custody and were questioned.
OSP announced Thursday evening, 23-year-old Brain Lighthill is in Jackson County Jail, facing more than 30 charges. The charges include 23 counts of ‘manufacturing a destructive device’ and 9 counts of ‘possession of a destructive device.’ OSP said this is an ongoing investigation.
