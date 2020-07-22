Home
One man shot at White City Dairy Queen

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A shooting brought several agencies to a Dairy Queen in White City Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the location at 7635 Crater Lake Hwy.

A police officer on scene tells NBC5 news that one man was shot and taken to the hospital. Details leading up to the shooting or the current condition of that man are not known at this time.

Jackson County Sherriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Central Point Police were all at the scene. An officer on scene told NBC5 News the case will be turned over to the Medford Police Department.

Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

