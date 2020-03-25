One new case of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – There are now four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
On the morning of Wednesday, March 25, public health officials said there was one additional case of coronavirus in the county.
Identifying details about the infected person are not being released due to patient privacy laws.
Jackson County Public Health said they’re trying to find out how the person was exposed to COVID-19 so they can isolate or quarantine anyone who may have been in close contact.
JCPH issued the following advice to avoid COVID-19:
- Practice social distancing, stay home and save a life.
- It is best to not visit and stay over at older family members’ homes or those that have health conditions that put them at risk, but do check on them using social distancing.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces like bathrooms, desks, countertops, doorknobs, computer keyboards, faucet handles, toys and cell phones.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home and away from others if you are ill.
Here are what individuals should and shouldn’t do under Governor Kate Brown’s executive orders that are in place to flatten the curve:
Do
- Stay home as much as possible; this includes kids
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out
- Go out only for essentials (groceries and medical care)
- Exercise outside (best to walk, jog and bike in your neighborhood) and practice social distancing
- Have video and phone chats
- Drop food off to neighbors who can’t go out
Don’t
- Gather in groups
- Get together with friends and family outside your immediate household (no drinks or dinners)
- Have playdates for kids
- Make unnecessary trips
For more information:
The public can call 211-information with general questions