One person dead after being hit by Greyhound bus

Central Point, Ore.- One person is dead after being hit by a bus early this morning.
Police say it happened near the Pilot Travel Center on East Pine in Central Point around 2 a.m.
NBC5 NEWS was on scene and spoke to one person who was on a separate Greyhound bus.
“I saw the cop lights and got outside,” Alex Grabofsky, Greyhound passenger said. “I wanted to get something at Taco Bell to eat and I just saw that going on. We’ve been sitting talking about it for a couple hours.”
Grabofsky was on another Greyhound bus with about 40 other people. He said their bus happened to make a pit stop at the same place where the victim was hit.
Grabofsky says their bus was on their way to Eugene when they were stopped. He say the situation has been stressful.
“(I’m) concerned, like I’m trying to get home but also at the same time trying to not be disrespectful to the situation,” he said.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with us as we learn more information.