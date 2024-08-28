One person dead after vehicle hits tire on I-5 north of Gold Hill

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – One person is dead after a single car accident on I-5 just north of Gold Hill on Monday.

According to the Oregon State Police’s preliminary investigation, a Chevy Trailblazer travelling southbound hit a tire that was lying in the slow lane, causing the driver to lose control and roll into the median.

The driver, identified as 74-year-old Shawn Hayes of Medford suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger, Debbie S. Hyden also 74 of Yucaipa, California died at the scene.

The freeway was impacted for about five hours while officials were investigating.

