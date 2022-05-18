GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One person is in the hospital after a hit in run in Grants Pass Tuesday night.

Around 9:00 p.m. the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Fruitdale Drive and Alexander Lane.

The suspect vehicle left the scene heading towards Rogue River.

Law enforcement said it is believed to be a 2008 to 2011 Kia Soul, silver in color with significant damage to the left driver’s side.

Deputies said the vehicle should be missing a driver’s-side mirror with additional damage to the front and left fender.

Anyone with further information should call the sheriff’s office.