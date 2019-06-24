One person killed in Deschutes River plane crash

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed after a plane crashed into the Deschutes River.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of June 22, an amphibious floatplane took off from Sunriver Airport. A short time later, the plane crashed and flipped when contacting the Deschutes River.
Several people reportedly swam out to help the people in the aircraft. One of the people on board was able to escape. However, another was still underwater. He was later found dead.
The surviving occupant of the plane was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The names of those on board the plane are being withheld until next of kin has been notified of the incident.
The National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the crash.