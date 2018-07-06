One person killed in Klamathon Fire, CAL FIRE reports

UPDATE (07/06/18 9:14 a.m.) – A civilian has died due to the Klamathon Fire, CAL FIRE reported Friday morning. The identification of the person will be released after further investigation and notification of next-of-kin. No further information was released.
CAL FIRE said the Klamathon Fire has grown to at least 8,000 acres. Firefighters spent the night trying to stay ahead of the fire before it crosses the Oregon border. They have been able to get the fire 5% contained.
Suzi Brady, public information officer with CAL FIRE, says that around 300 structures are currently threatened. She says that multiple structures have burned, but an exact number is not known.
Winds are the biggest obstacle right now.
Evacuation centers are still open at Ashland High School, Jackson Street School in Yreka and a large animal shelter is open at Siskiyou County Fairgrounds in Yreka.
Just before 9:00 a.m. on July 6, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Interstate 5 between Ashland and Yreka was reopened without escorts both northbound and southbound. ODOT said to “expect heavy and slow moving traffic in the area previously closed to the Klamathon Fire.”
Update (07/05/18 10:28 p.m.) – The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter in Ashland for people displaced by the Klamathon Fire burning in Northern California. Anyone in need of assistance can go to Ashland High School.
Update (07/05/18 8:49 p.m.) – CAL FIRE now estimates the Klamathon Fire has reached 5,000 acres. The agency reports multiple structures are threatened, damaged or destroyed. The same evacuations remain in effect, and I-5 remains closed in both directions.
Update (07/05/18 7:30 p.m.) – Here is the most recent information from CAL FIRE: “Fire is 1000+ acres and 0% contained with multiple structures threatened. An Evacuation Order is in effect for Klamathon Rd from I-5 to Ager and all Hornbrook City all the way to and including Hilt /Colestein Valley.”
And from ODOT: I-5 SB remains closed at Ashland due to the Klamathon Fire. There is NO estimated time for reopening. Traffic bound for CA should consider using Oregon 58 or 140 to U.S. 97. NB traffic is being stopped by Caltrans/CHP at North Yreka exit.
Original Story: HORNBROOK, Ore. – A local community is being evacuated due to a wildfire in Siskiyou County.
According to CAL FIRE’s Siskiyou Unit, the Klamathon Fire started on the afternoon of July 5 two miles southeast of Hornbrook. As of 4:40 p.m., an evacuation order was in effect for all Hornbook residents. The fire was estimated to be approximately 500 acres and was 0% contained.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department said an evacuation shelter has been established at Jackson Street School in Yreka. Large animals may be transported to the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds.
“We ask all citizens impacted to comply with the evacuation order,” SCSO wrote. “It is suggested impacted residents secure valuables, essential documents, needed medications, pets, and other animals as soon as possible and leave the area until the area is declared safe. Lock and secure all homes, other buildings, and vehicles left behind to the extent possible and monitor updates from local authorities.”
According to Caltrans, “I-5 is closed NB at North Yreka (Siskiyou CO) and SB at Ashland, Oregon, due to a fire, motorists are advised to use an alternate route.”
The Klamathon Fire comes just days after a Red Flag Warning was issued for the area due to strong, gusty winds and low humidity.
NBC5 News is working to confirm more details about this breaking story. Check back for updates.