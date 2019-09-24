Home
One-stop outpatient cancer center coming to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center is building at $64 million outpatient cancer center in Medford.

The hospital says the Rogue Valley needs this center to meet the growing needs for cancer services in Southern Oregon and Northern California.

They say 2,000 new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year in Jackson and Josephine counties and they expect that number to grow nearly 20% over the next 10 years.

The center is designed to make cancer patient lives easier by putting all their services in one building.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for patients to get the services they need, all under one roof.” Kristi Blackhurst, V.P. of operations at Asante Rogue Regional, said.

Currently, patients have to go to multiple locations to get lab tests, imaging, radiation and much more.

The new building will include some of the following:

  • An infusion center
  • Support services, including diagnostic imaging, retail pharmacy, laboratory and nutrition services
  • Telemedicine, bone marrow clinic and gynecological oncology

The center will be located on E. Barnett Road, just up the street from Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

Construction is set to begin early next year.

