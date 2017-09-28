Home
One woman cleaning up huge piles of trash in Gold Hill is asking for the community’s help

Gold Hill, Ore. — Julie Longanecker has lived in Gold Hill for the past 25 years. But in the past five years she noticed something. Piles and piles of trash, scattered along Upper River Road.

Julie told NBC5 News that she doesn’t mind cleaning up the trash but she can’t do it alone anymore.It’s breaking her heart.

Longanecker says, “I don’t know why people come out here and trash it. I don’t understand why they feel they have the right to go ahead because guess what I’m the one that cleans up your mess.”

