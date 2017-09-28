Julie told NBC5 News that she doesn’t mind cleaning up the trash but she can’t do it alone anymore.It’s breaking her heart.
Longanecker says, “I don’t know why people come out here and trash it. I don’t understand why they feel they have the right to go ahead because guess what I’m the one that cleans up your mess.”
Today she shed tears as she cleaned up the trash littered along Upper River Road in Gold Hill.
Julie noticed the trash when she started riding her bike from under Blackwell Road to the falls at the end of Upper River Road. She saw the trash and took action, removing it all completely on her own by hand.
Longanecker says that last year was the worst of it.
“I was strick by a needle in June of last year picking up garbage.”
Every day for a year she would come to this spot a few blocks up Upper River Road and pick up the trash on her own, taking it to her property afterwards and sending it off with her own personal trash. It took her an entire year to do that will 18 trash cans worth of trash she removed from the side of Upper River Road.
Julie says the trash itself is a huge problem because animals will get into it and eat it. Then the shreds left behind from them get blown all over. And with the rain coming, it will turn the area into a swamp.
But there;s a larger issue at hand. It’s no mans land.
“It’s not really Jackson County. It’s not BLM land. It’s not the City of Gold Hill. It’s probably state owned so unless someone does something it’ll probably sit here.”
Since this is the second year in a row that such a huge amount of trash has been dumped here, Julie is worried it’ll effect how people can use the surrounding areas.
For Julie, changing the situation is simple. Throw away your trash where it’s meant to go.
Julie Longanecker spent the afternoon cleaning out the rotten food in the trash that was left behind. She says that she hopes to have people join her efforts to clean up the area. And if you’re interested in helping julie or you see trash piled up, call Jackson County Sheriff Dispatch at 41-776-7208 .