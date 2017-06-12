Home
One year anniversary of Pulse Nightclub shooting

One year anniversary of Pulse Nightclub shooting

News Top Stories U.S. & World

ORLANDO, Florida – Monday marks one year since the Pulse Nightclub shooting massacre. Orlando police released this body camera video from that night. The video shows the chaos officers encountered June 12th, when they arrived at the nightclub. Police officers can be seen running in all directions with their weapons drawn.  People can be seen running out of the club frightened, being told by police officers to put their hands up and run across the street to safety. Inside the club, officers encountered mayhem as they searched for survivors to rescue.

The shooting was one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. History leaving 49 people dead and 53 others injured.

Jennifer Elliott

Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.

Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.

After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.

She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics