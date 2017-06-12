One year anniversary of Pulse Nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Florida – Monday marks one year since the Pulse Nightclub shooting massacre. Orlando police released this body camera video from that night. The video shows the chaos officers encountered June 12th, when they arrived at the nightclub. Police officers can be seen running in all directions with their weapons drawn. People can be seen running out of the club frightened, being told by police officers to put their hands up and run across the street to safety. Inside the club, officers encountered mayhem as they searched for survivors to rescue.
The shooting was one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. History leaving 49 people dead and 53 others injured.