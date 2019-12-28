Only days remain for Blind George’s to find new owner

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A historic shop that’s up for sale in Grants Pass may be closing its doors for good if a buyer isn’t found soon.
Blind George’s newspaper and popcorn stand have been serving the community for nearly a century. The owner tells NBC5 News there’s a good chance it could all come to an end next week.
The shop has been for sale for the past nine months. The owner Jack Smith said they’ve had a lot of people interested in buying the store but there’s been no deal just yet.
“We want to retire that’s what it’s all about,” said Smith. “Hopefully somebody comes along and wants to take over Blind George’s and keep it going as it is.”
The shop first opened its doors in 1922. Since then, thousands have gone into the store each year for a taste of their famous signature popcorn.
“It’ll be nice to see it in two years and celebrate its 100th anniversary,” said Smith.
However, Smith said he doesn’t plan to sell the shop to just anyone and hopes to find the right fit.
“There’s a good possibility as of December 31st we might lock the door at 4 o’clock and call it quits,” said Smith.
Smith said he hopes to find a buyer who will continue the spirit of Blind George’s into the future.
